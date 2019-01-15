PHOENIX — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Tempe Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the area of 48th Street and Baseline Road, Tempe police say.

No officers were injured in the shooting, according to police.

The Tempe Police Department is asking people to stay away from the area.

No other details of the shooting were immediately available.

This would be the fourth officer-involved shooting in 2019 for Maricopa County after a record number of police shootings in the county in 2018.