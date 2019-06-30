PHOENIX — A small plane made a hard landing at Chandler Municipal Airport late Saturday, fire officials said.

Chandler Fire Department spokesman Val Gale said the landing, which occurred just before 7 p.m., looked as if it was attributed to some type of landing gear issue.

Two people exited the plane and were walking around when first responders arrived on scene. No injuries were reported.

The plane suffered minor damages.

The plane was in the middle of the runway as authorities investigated.

It was not immediately known where the plane was coming from or where it was going.

The type of plane was also not immediately known.

An investigation is ongoing.