PHOENIX — A construction business yard in Mesa that caught on fire Thursday sent plumes of dark smoke into the sky, causing concern, but there were no injuries reported.

Mesa Fire Department spokesman Capt. Tim Burleson said crews were battling the blaze near Southern Avenue and Mesa Drive around 1 p.m.

No structures were affected as of Thursday afternoon, he added.

The smoke could be seen from the U.S. 60.

The fire was originally reported as a house fire.

