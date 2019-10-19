PHOENIX — People were seen leaving the stadium after a person shot a gun near Betty Fairfax High School Friday night during a football game, according to police.

Police said no shots were fired at the school, and no injuries were reported.

A photo from KTAR reporter Danny Shapiro shows players ducking on the field as they heard multiple shots fired.

Police said no evacuation was put into place.

Sky 12 video showed players on the field warming up shortly after the commotion. The game resumed shortly after.

This is a developing story. We will update with more information when we learn more.