No foul play suspected in death of 23-year-old whose body was found in Scottsdale canal

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Scottsdale Police Department on Friday said there is no indication of foul play in the death of 23-year-old Robert (Bobby) Cuillo, whose body was found in a Scottsdale canal after he was reported missing July 17.

Investigators said Cuillo was last seen outside the bar Wasted Grain around 1 a.m. July 17, about a quarter-mile away from where his body was found in the canal.

On Monday, police were dispatched to the canal near Scottsdale and Camelback roads after two people walking by saw a body and called for help.

Wasted Grain posted on social media stating it was cooperating with the investigation. The post said surveillance video showed Cuillo walking out of the bar alone.

The bar is about a quarter-mile from where Cuillo's body was found.

Scottsdale Police detectives are working with the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

Cuillo graduated this past spring from the University of Arizona, according to the school.

A church in Kansas, where he is reportedly from, shared on social media they planned to hold a vigil for him.

