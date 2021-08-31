No foul play found in Chandler print shop explosion, ATF says

An investigation shows no foul play after a fiery explosion in Chandler, ATF officials said.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — No foul play has been found in the investigation into the Aug. 26 explosion at a Chandler strip mall print shop that seriously injured four men, according to the Chandler Police Department.

The explosion was caused by an unintentional natural gas leak, according to police.

"The findings by the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) National Response Team and investigative partners determined that the explosion was caused by an unintentional natural gas leak ignited by an independent ignition source," stated ATF Special Agent in Charge Gabriel Pinon in a press release from the Chandler police.

Multiple agencies, including the Chandler Police Department and Chandler Fire Department, ATF's National Response Team, and crews from Southwest Gas investigated the scene before determining the cause.

On Sunday, it was reported that federal authorities ran into some delays while investigating the cause of an explosion.

Investigations determined the explosion to be an accident and not criminal, according to a released statement.

Now the building has been turned over to the property management company, UMC Real Estate Services.

