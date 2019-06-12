PHOENIX — There is no evidence that Paul Petersen neglected his duties as Maricopa County assessor, according to an investigative report commissioned by the county to support Petersen's four-month suspension for neglect of duty.

"We did not find evidence that Mr. Petersen failed to fulfill any particular statutory obligations of the county assessor," according to the 55-page report by the Phoenix law firm Mitchell Stein Carey Chapman.

"People we interviewed generally had positive impressions of Mr. Petersen's leadership of the office," the report says.

"Although relatively hands-off in style, he understands the work of the office, sets a clear vision and direction for the office, and delegates day-to-day operations to staff."

12 News obtained a copy of the report before its anticipated release Friday.

The report's conclusions, as well as new information contradicting a county audit of Petersen's work computer, raise questions about whether the five-member County Board will uphold the suspension after Petersen's formal appeal, scheduled for Wednesday.

The County Board voted unanimously in late October to suspend Petersen for neglect of duty after his arrest three weeks earlier on five-dozen felony charges of fraud and human smuggling, connected to his adoption business.

Petersen has entered not-guilty pleas to the charges, in Arizona, Utah and Arkansas.

State law gives Petersen, a Mesa Republican up for re-election in 2020, the right to appeal his suspension from the $77,000-a-year job.

The investigative report contradicts a widely cited county audit that almost 90% of the 1,500 documents found on Petersen's work computer were tied to his legal work, much of it for his adoption practice.

County Board Chairman Bill Gates has pointed to the audit as evidence of Petersen's neglect of duty.

But investigators found just 1% of the files on Petersen's work computer – 856 of the 61,532 files reviewed – were related to adoptions or Petersen's law firm.

Investigators' interviews found "no one expressed concern that Mr. Petersen's law practice was distracting Mr. Petersen from his county duties. No one witnessed him working on law-related matters at the office."

The investigative report does suggest the board could construe Petersen's use of county technology for his legal work as a crime.

The report says he violated county policies on the use of technology, though it notes that elected officials cannot be punished for violating those policies in the same way that employees can be disciplined.

It also suggests there might be grounds for removal from office, though that would entail seeking a grand jury indictment.

Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel outsourced the legal work for the Petersen investigation on Nov. 19 to Lee Stein, of Mitchell Stein Carey Chapman, for $515 an hour, and Grant Woods, also at $515 an hour.