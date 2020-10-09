No criminal activity found in cause of Tempe Town Bridge derailment, fire

The Federal Bureau of Investigation did not find any evidence of criminal activity in its initial investigation.

Investigators found no evidence of criminal activity in the incident that caused a train to derail, catch on fire and destroy the Tempe Town Lake bridge in July.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation did not find any evidence of criminal activity in its initial investigation, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a preliminary report released Thursday.

The incident occurred around 6 a.m. July 29, when a westbound Union Pacific freight train derailed 12 cars while crossing the Tempe Town Lake bridge.

The report found that the derailment occurred as the train "traveled over a wooden trestle leading up to a steel superstructure bridge over Tempe Town Lake."

That derailment "resulted in the release of hazardous material and a subsequent fire."

No one was injured. The damage was estimated to cost between $8 million and $10 million.

You can read the full report here.