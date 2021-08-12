'No credible evidence': Phoenix police ignored problems with charging BLM protesters as gang members, report says

An independent report ordered by the city manager says police commanders knew charges "lacked merit."

PHOENIX — Phoenix police had “no credible evidence” to charge more than 15 protesters at Black Lives Matter rallies as members of a criminal street gang, and police commanders were aware there was “a lack of merit” to the charges, according to a 52-page independent report ordered by Phoenix City Manager Ed Zuercher.

“Law enforcement ignored the obvious problems with the information it received,” according to the report, conducted by the Phoenix law firm of Ballard Spahr.

12 News obtained a copy of the report, which is expected to be released later Thursday.

The felony charges against protesters at the 2020 rallies were ultimately dropped.

But their cases have enmeshed the Police Department and Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel in a rolling scandal that has spawned lawsuits, investigations and now, it appears, possible discipline of officers involved.

The report suggests that Police Chief Jeri Williams was kept in the dark about the protest investigation.

The report says Williams was not informed of the decision to charge protesters as members of a criminal street gang until after the felony charges were presented to a grand jury.

“Development of the gang charges appears to have occurred entirely outside of normal and appropriate channels,” the report says.

The report also raises questions about Maricopa County Adel’s private and public statements about the protesters’ arrests, as well as the Phoenix Police Department’s two-month delay in disclosing to investigators a critical letter from Adel.

In a six-page letter to Police Chief Jeri Williams on April 19, the report says, Adel outlined “several areas of concern” about her officers’ conduct in the protest investigation.

Publicly, however, Adel said on June 11 that her decision to drop all charges against the protesters “in no way reflects negatively on the hard work” of the officers at the protests.

The report’s chief recommendation: Another report is needed.

Ballard Spahr investigators recommend that an outside law-enforcement agency review the Phoenix Police Department’s conduct:

“Retain a separate law enforcement agency to conduct a thorough investigation. Newly obtained information relevant to what occurred during PPD’s investigation indicates the need for thorough investigation, conducted by a separate law enforcement agency or other investigative authority empowered to compel the production of documents and testimony.”

12 News has learned the city manager’s office has already begun the process of contracting with an outside entity for a follow-up investigation.

The report was expected to address the conduct of Phoenix police officers at a protest in August 2017 outside a Donald Trump rally in downtown Phoenix. But that investigation isn’t part of the 52-page report.

The report is unlikely to be the last word on the investigation of the charging decisions.

Disciplinary action against some officers involved also appears to be in the works.

And the U.S. Justice Department will review the protest arrests and prosecutions as part of its recently announced investigation of the police department and the City of Phoenix.

