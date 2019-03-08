A dog died on Friday afternoon after it was left outside in a crate in Phoenix, as temperatures reached up to 111 degrees.

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control said the crate with a 4- to 5-year-old German shepherd inside was found near 32nd Street and Broadway Road around 1:30 p.m.

By the time veterinarians saw the dog, he was seizing from heatstroke and had a temperature of 109.5 degrees. He later died.

Animal control officials said the dog had a light blue "vet wrap" around his left front paw and his back right paw had been shaved for a blood pressure reading, indicating the dog had been seen by a vet earlier in the day.

It was not immediately known who the dog belonged to or who left the dog in the crate.

The department was asking for help identifying the crate on Friday, but spokesman Jose Santiago said Saturday that Phoenix police finished their investigation and determined that no charges would be filed.

