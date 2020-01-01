PHOENIX — On a night when most people are gathered to celebrate the new year, wood-burning fires are not permitted in Maricopa County.

Inspectors with Maricopa County Air Quality Department are spending their New Year’s Eve patrolling neighborhoods in the county looking and smelling for smoke.

Inspector Justin Suryanata is just one of those inspectors who are out and about Tuesday night, and he told 12 News if you’re worried about fines and punishments, that’s not what no-burn days are about.

“What I hope they take away is that they are informed,” Suryanata said. “I want them to know that it may be nice to enjoy a fire, but in the end, long-term for their kids as well as for themselves… it can cause long-term effects, diseases and breathing problems for the public.”

Justin Suryanata, an Inspector with Maricopa County Air Quality Department, patrols a Phoenix neighborhood looking for illegal burns. Dec 31, 2019.

Chris Latella/12 News

The country has confirmed speculation that New Year’s Day will be another no-burn day.

If you happen to be contacted by an inspector, just remember: They’re not out there to ruin your fun. They’re just there to educate the public on the harmful effects smoke can have on the Valley.

