2 hospitalized after nitrogen tank leak in Sun City West

Authorities said that a 50-liter nitrogen tank was leaking near Meeker Boulevard and Grand Avenue.

SUN CITY WEST, Ariz. — Two people were taken to the hospital after complaining of symptoms after a nitrogen tank sprung a leak near Meeker Boulevard and Grand Avenue in Sun City West, authorities said.

Staff reported that the 50-liter tank was leaking Thursday morning. Authorities set up a perimeter around the area, and HazMat crews tested the building for hazardous gasses but found no signs of danger. Evacuations in the area were lifted, and people were allowed back into the building.

In total, seven people reported symptoms ranging from dizziness to nausea, but only two were hospitalized. The cause of the leak is unknown.

Nitrogen is a non-toxic, non-flammable gas that can displace oxygen and pose a suffocation hazard.

