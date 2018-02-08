GILBERT, Ariz. - Mario is mad and looking to stomp on a Valley man's business. Nintendo has filed a lawsuit against a Gilbert man. It accuses him of using their games for his own benefit.

If found guilty, Jacob Mathias of Mathias Designs LLC could be forced to pay up millions of dollars in fines for Nintendo copyright infringement.

Both of Mathias' ROM hosting websites are at the center of the investigation, LoveROMs and LoveRETRO have been shut down. So if you go to the sites you won't be able to find anything right now.

The lawsuit which was filed last month, says defendants uploaded, and continue to upload and maintain unauthorized copies of Nintendo video games, adding that both of the now inactive sites were very popular.

LoveROMs alone drew in 17 million visitors each month, according to court documents. And Nintendo has a problem with that because the lawsuit says visitors go to the site for these free, unauthorized copies of its video games and other properties.

The lawsuit says both LoveROMs and LoveRETRO websites have made the defendants "substantial ill-gotten gains, including through donations and the sale of advertising."

Mathias could face up to $150,000 for the infringement of each Nintendo copyrighted work and up to $2,000,000 for the infringement of each Nintendo trademark.

