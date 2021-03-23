‘Smoothie Bowl Sommelier’ from Phoenix talks benefits of adding the creamy creation to your diet

Gillean Barkyoumb from Phoenix is the first-ever Ninja "Smoothie Bowl Sommelier." She offers some insight into her role and tips to make the creamy creation.

PHOENIX — For registered dietitian Gillean Barkyoumb, everything food and nutrition is her livelihood. As the owner of Millennial Nutrition, she works with people to help them find the best way to become healthier with proper nutrition and eating habits.

But it’s Barkyoumb’s latest role that will help her reach even more people to share her health tips and advice: She is now the first-ever Ninja "Smoothie Bowl Sommelier."

Now when you first think about a sommelier, you generally think of someone well versed in the world of wine. Well, for Barkyoumb, she is now a steward for all things smoothie bowls.

Utilizing her expertise as a dietitian, her main role as Smoothie Bowl Sommelier will be to work with the Ninja team to create healthy, tasty recipes for the smoothie bowl dishes.

“Every dietitian has some kind of nutrition philosophy,” said Barkyoumb. “Mine has always been what you can do to make nutrition really doable. So simple and convenient.”

Barkyoumb added that through her work, she helps people feel more confident in the kitchen and trust themselves with food. And smoothie bowls are a great dish to help.

So what is a smoothie bowl?

When you hear “smoothie,” the image of a drink immediately comes to mind. But a smoothie bowl is a different take on the traditional health drink. After blending your desired ingredients, you pour your creation into a bowl instead of a cup.

“The big difference is the thick, spoonable texture,” Barkyoumb said about the biggest difference between a regular smoothie and smoothie bowl. “It more of an experience and you can also add some great toppings.”

Since more people have been staying home due to the pandemic, people can now sit down and enjoy the smoothie bowls instead of having to stick with the “grab and go” nature that comes with a regular smoothie drink.

What are the benefits of adding smoothie bowls to your diet?

Barkyoumb said the first thing about wanting to eat a healthy diet is you want to make it really easy.

“If it’s hard to eat healthy, it can be overwhelming and stressful and people won’t do it,” Barkyoumb said. “So a smoothie bowl is an easy way for people to get nutrients like fresh fruits and vegetables into their diet in an enjoyable meal.”

She also recommended adding smoothie bowls to your daily diet. According to Barkyoumb, the bowls can be eaten for breakfast, lunch or dinner and are even great as snack options. For recipe ideas, Barkyoumb said the Ninja Instagram account is a great resource.

How can I learn how to make smoothie bowls?

If you want to learn more tips, tricks and hacks about smoothie bowls, Ninja is hosting a virtual event, a Ninja Smoothie Bowl Social, on March 31 at 5 p.m. EST.

Barkyoumb will be hosting the event to help people become their own Smoothie Bowl Sommeliers from the comfort of their own kitchens.

To participate in the online social, use this invitation link. For more smoothie bowl recipes in partnership with The Ninja Test Kitchen, visit NinjaKitchen.com.

