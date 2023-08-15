Nikola determines cause of Phoenix electric truck fire, launches voluntarily recall

The Phoenix-based company said an internal investigation concluded that a coolant leak caused a truck to catch fire in June.

PHOENIX — An internal investigation conducted by Nikola has determined that a coolant leak may have caused the company's trucks to catch fire back in June.

The Phoenix-based company said last Friday that it no longer suspected foul play as being involved in the fire that damaged multiple electric trucks at Nikola's Valley headquarters on June 23. No one was injured in the fire.

A review conducted by a third-party investigator concluded that a coolant leak inside a single battery pack was the likely cause of the fire, the company said.

Video evidence further confirmed that Nikola's earlier suggestions of foul play were likely not relevant to the incident.

"Extensive internal and third party-led hypothesis testing, employee and contractor interviews, and hours of video footage review has since suggested foul play or other external factors were unlikely to have caused the incident," the company wrote in a statement on Aug. 11.

As a result, Nikola is launching a voluntary recall of 209 Class 8 Tre battery-electric vehicles and placing a temporary hold on new vehicle sales until a resolution can be reached. The production of Nikola's hydrogen-fuel cell electric truck is not affected by these actions.

Nikola was founded in 2014 and the company later acquired a piece of property in Coolidge for a facility to manufacture its electric-battery trucks.

Trevor Milton, Nikola's founder, was found guilty last year of fraud for statements he made while he was CEO.

