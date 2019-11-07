GOODYEAR, Ariz. - Nike announced plans to move forward with a multimillion-dollar manufacturing facility in Goodyear Thursday.

The $184 million project is expected to bring more than 500 full-time jobs to the area.

Building renovations will start this summer and production is expected to begin in early 2020.

Governor Doug Ducey tweeted out his support of the project Thursday. He said the deal was good news for Arizona and Nike was welcome here.

However, Ducey wasn’t tweeting Nike’s praises last week when he wrote:

“Arizona’s economy is doing just fine without Nike. We don’t need to suck up to companies that consciously denigrate our nation’s history.”

This was Ducey’s response to Nike after the company reportedly pulled a shoe featuring an older version of the American flag because former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick thought it was offensive.

The governor even instructed the state commerce authority to remove financial incentives from Nike to build the facility in Goodyear.

The Arizona Commerce Authority confirmed it would withdraw a $1 million grant at the direction of the governor.

Apparently, the controversy didn’t stop the project from moving forward. The new facility will be Nike’s third location dedicated to Nike Air technology.

Hiring will begin immediately.

