NHL star Auston Matthews is due in court Wednesday in Scottsdale for a disorderly conduct charge, according to documents.

Matthews, 22, grew up in Scottsdale and was drafted No. 1 overall in the NHL by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2016.

According to the police report, the charge stems from a May incident at a Scottsdale condominium complex.

Matthews and friends allegedly returned to the complex around 2 a.m. when a security officer at the complex, who was sitting her vehicle working on paperwork, heard one of her car doors jiggle.

She exited the vehicle to find Matthews and his friends, who allegedly told her they thought it would be funny to see how she reacted.

She said she did not find it funny, citing the fact that she is a military veteran with severe PTSD, the police report says. According to the report, the guard said Matthews and his friends appeared intoxicated.

A friend of Matthews asked the guard to calm down and not tell management. That's when Matthews walked away and allegedly pulled his pants down and grabbed his buttcheeks, the police report says.

Matthews did keep his underwear on, the guard said according to police, and she did not see his butt.

The guard would later tell management.

Police note in their report that the guard was very disturbed over the incident and she wanted to press charges against Matthews.

According to the police report, there is surveillance video that shows a man walking to elevators with his pants around his ankles with his underwear on.

Matthews is due in Scottsdale City Court Wednesday morning at 9:30 for his disorderly conduct charge.

The Toronto Maple Leafs say they are aware of the charge against their star forward.

The team told the Associated Press Matthews is cooperating with authorities and declined further comment "out of respect for the process involved."

