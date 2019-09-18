PHOENIX — In emails obtained by 12 News sent from an anonymous email account, believed to be sent from ex-Mountain Pointe coach and teacher Justin Hager, may shed more light on what made Hager leak vital gameplan information to opposing coaches from 2017-2019.

After the conclusion of the 2017 season, while Mountain Pointe was in the process of a head coaching search for the school's varsity football team, "WalterPayton12" emails Desert Ridge head coach Jeremy Hathcock telling him not to take the Mountain Pointe job, saying the school environment is not good and athletic director is "lazy."

The anonymous emailer tells Hathcock in the email he knows all of this because he used to work at Mountain Pointe and getting out was the "best decision" he ever made.

An email sent from the same account to an AZ Central reporter in January 2018 slams the school and athletic director two days after the school hired Rich Wellbrock as the new head football coach.

The email account allegedly run by Hager writes, "Many of the coaches will be leaving after this hire. Should of (sic) hired within." Hager served as an assistant coach for the football team.

Additionally, the anonymous emailer sent notes to Ahwatukee.com reporters, talking up Hager (himself) as the girl's basketball coach at Mountain Pointe.

In an email sent to an Ahwatukee reporter, the emailer asks for more recognition of the girl's basketball team as well as the coach. "[Hager] is one of the best coaches in AZ. He is as humble as ever..." the emails reads.

Another email sent on July 3 of this year to the sports editor at Ahwatukee.com, the anonymous emailer suggests a human interest story on Hager (himself).

"[Hager] is top 10 all-time with wins in Arizona and you would never know it based on because he's so humble."

The email that suggests a story on Hager's life story says, "You really need to heat (sic) his story. I know he has been contacted by a couple TV people to do a documentary on it."

Hager also allegedly sent emails to multiple Tempe Union School District officials slamming the Mountain Pointe administration and his athletic director, including once when no one from administration or the AD showed up to a girl's basketball game.

Hager allegedly emailed the school district AD Bruce Kipper saying, "Coach Hager would never say anything about anything so I don't think he noticed...we do know from our inside sources [Hager] has been contacted by 4 Chandler schools...we want to keep him at Mountain Pointe."

