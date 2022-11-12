Police searching for information on fetus found dead in central Phoenix

Police say they'd been called for reports of a child in the street.

PHOENIX — Police are searching for information on a fetus that was found dead on a central Phoenix roadway. Details about the death are still under investigation.

Around 1 a.m. on Saturday, a caller reported that there was a child in the roadway near 1100 West Madison Street, a police spokesperson said.

Officers arrived to find a fetus that had been abandoned in the area. The fetus was pronounced dead on the scene by the Phoenix Fire Department.

Authorities said that the remains were given to the Office of Medical Examiner for a postmortem investigation.

As it stands, police are still looking for information on what led up to the newborn being abandoned.

The investigation is still underway and details are subject to change. Stay with 12News as we continue to update this story with new information.

