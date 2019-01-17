PHOENIX — A newborn baby girl was found dead inside an Amazon facility Wednesday night in Phoenix, officials said.

Phoenix police said officers responded to a call of a baby girl found in a women's restroom at the facility near 51st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. Phoenix fire later confirmed the baby was dead.

Phoenix police said the restroom was located inside a secured area at the Amazon facility.

Police say they have spoken to the mother of the baby, but did not release here identity.

She is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Amazon released the following statement in response to the incident:

"This is a terribly sad and tragic incident. We are working with local authorities to support their investigation. The safety and wellness of our team is our top priority."

The death investigation is ongoing, Phoenix police say.