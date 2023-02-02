New youth homeless shelter opens in Surprise

The new facility offers young people safety, food security, and a warm bed, as well as other services.

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Homelessness is a growing issue in the Valley and year after year, we see it affecting younger people.

A new youth homeless shelter in the West Valley hopes to help solve that problem.

Surprise Homebase held its grand opening on Thursday at its facility near El Mirage and Bell roads.

Nonprofit Native American Connections, who built the shelter, hopes to focus on Native teens in the West Valley.



Gov. Katie Hobbs was at the grand opening and said NAC is essential to the communities they serve by providing housing and health services for those in need.

I was honored to attend the opening of the new Surprise Homebase location.@NAC_Phoenix is a pillar of the communities they serve by providing housing, health services, and community development projects that support those in need.



I'm excited to see them grow! #Hobbs100 pic.twitter.com/gU5lPM5vxN — Governor Katie Hobbs (@GovernorHobbs) February 2, 2023

The new Surprise facility joins another Homebase in downtown Phoenix. It offers young people job training and job hunting help, as well as access to medical care.

The 2022 Maricopa County Point-In-Time Homeless Count reveals that the number of unsheltered people has risen 23% since 2020. Of the 9,026 unsheltered people, 624 were ages 18-24.

