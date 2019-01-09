GLENDALE, Ariz. — The man accused of assaulting an Army veteran in Glendale is firing back; his lawyer says the media is only telling one side of the story.

Attorney Andrew Clemency wants to set the record straight, saying his client, Ricky Soqui, is being convicted in the court of public opinion after a fight that landed Glendale veteran Andrew McClure in the hospital with severe brain damage.

"Frankly, have never seen a case before where there was such a rush to judgment before virtually any of the facts came out,” he said. "I am very concerned that his ability to get a fair trial if the matter goes to trial is severely compromised."

Glendale police said Soqui beat McClure unconscious outside a Denny’s near 99th Avenue and Camelback Road, then fled the scene. There are no working security cameras outside the restaurant where the fight happened, so officers are getting their story from witnesses.

“It’s 2:30 in the morning, it’s dark and they’ve been drinking. And they have biases,” Clemency said.

Soqui turned himself in after Glendale police released a photo of him and held a press conference where McClure’s mother pleaded for help finding the suspect.

But the 32-year-old with no violent criminal history claims McClure, who police said had been drinking that night, not only threw a punch, but started the argument inside Denny’s.

“There was racial slurs, offensive language, things of that nature,” Clemency said.

Ricky Soqui is facing a charge of aggravated assault, a Class 4 felony.

McClure is still in the hospital suffering from severe brain damage, so he is unable to tell police his side of the story.