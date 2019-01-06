SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Darrin Cady has been on the streets for twenty years, and at the corner of Scottsdale Road and Shea Boulevard, he's doing what he does to get by: asking drivers for money.

He pulls a wad of one- and five-dollar bills from his pocket, the result of about six hours on the corner in nearly triple-digit heat.

"It's roughly about 30-something dollars," Cady says before another willing donor drives by. "I get tired of it. I really do. But it's the end of the month, and it's the only way I can pay my cell phone bill and my car insurance. That's about $150 total."

Cady says he also spends money on food, gas, and cigarettes.

Cady is holding a sign that says "Smile! Houseless veteran. Anything helps. Thank you." It's written on the backside of a broken down Corona Extra 12-pack.

Mere feet away is another sign, this one made of metal and placed by the City of Scottsdale.

"It's OK to say no to panhandlers," the top of the sign says. The bottom of the sign encourages drivers to visit the city's website, where a list of organizations that help the homeless is waiting.

The City of Scottsdale put the signs up Friday morning at five intersections around town. Public information officer Kelly Corsette says the purpose isn't to harm or disparage panhandlers, but the City would like to stop the practice.

"We're hoping that we can nudge folks in the moment to think about—rather than handing that money out the window—to donate that money to an agency that is working on reducing the root problems behind homelessness," Corsette said Friday.

The signs are temporary and currently placed along Scottsdale Road at the intersection with Loop 101, Shea Boulevard and Indian School, as well as at the corner of Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Loop 101 and at McDowell and Hayden roads.

"We hope to see a drop in panhandling at these intersections because we have seen a rise in that. We do have citizens who are concerned about that activity, and it can create unsafe situations," Corsette said.

If panhandling drops at those intersections, Corsette says the city plans to put out more signs at more intersections. If it does not work, it's back to the drawing board.

Darrin Cady does not care what the sign says or what it might mean for him.

"As much discrimination as I face, that little bit of harassment doesn't bother me none," Cady said Friday.

Then he stepped onto Shea Boulevard to pick up a few more bills.