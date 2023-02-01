FD: 2-year-old hospitalized after being pulled from New River pool

Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical said that the 2-year-old child was in cardiac arrest when they arrived.

NEW RIVER, Ariz. — A 2-year-old child is in the hospital after being pulled from a backyard pool in New River. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said that the child was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical crews were called to a home near 37th Avenue and Jenny Lin Road early Wednesday morning for reports of a missing 2-year-old.

Deputies arrived on the scene and found the child in a neighbor's pool.

Authorities said that it's unknown how long the child was in the water, but they were in cardiac arrest when first responders arrived.

First responders took the child to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. As of Wednesday afternoon, the child was still in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News as we continue to update this story with more information.

