FD: 2-year-old hospitalized after being pulled from New River pool

NEW RIVER, Ariz. — A 2-year-old child is in the hospital after being pulled from a backyard pool in New River. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said that the child was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical crews were called to a home near 37th Avenue and Jenny Lin Road early Wednesday morning for reports of a missing 2-year-old.
Deputies arrived on the scene and found the child in a neighbor's pool.
Authorities said that it's unknown how long the child was in the water, but they were in cardiac arrest when first responders arrived.
First responders took the child to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. As of Wednesday afternoon, the child was still in critical condition.
This is a developing story. Stay with 12News as we continue to update this story with more information.
