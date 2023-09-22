New Phoenix apartment complex to be named after fallen firefighter

The Bret Tarver Terrace is a proposed 96-unit affordable housing complex that will be built on unused school land near 31st Avenue and McDowell Road.

PHOENIX — A new, 96-unit affordable housing complex in west Phoenix will be named after a fallen firefighter who died in 2001.

The Bret Tarver Terrace is expected to built upon three acres of unused school land near 31st Avenue and McDowell Road.

The City of Phoenix, Maricopa County, and state agencies are all collaborating together to ensure the complex is finished by early 2025.

The Phoenix Industrial Development Authority (IDA) recently provided about $18 million in revenue bonds to help complete construction on the units, which will primarily serve families at or below 60% of the area median income level. Rental prices are projected to range between $830 and $1,600.

“There is great public need for more affordable housing in Phoenix, and this is an excellent example of reuse of the site,” Phoenix IDA CEO Juan Salgado said in a statement.

According to Phoenix IDA, the project will be built on excess land formerly owned by the Isaac School District.

Residents of the planned complex will have access to financial literacy resources, computer training, and job-seeking opportunities.

The complex's name pays tribute to Bret Tarver, who died after responding to a supermarket fire not far from the site of the new apartments. His death led to changes in how fire calls are dispatched and firefighters are trained.

