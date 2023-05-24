A new Phoenix medical center will open its doors. Here's when they will start seeing patients

No one will be turned away, regardless their ability to pay, officials said.

PHOENIX — Imagine you're not feeling well and you need to see a doctor. Or you need to pick up an important medicine from a pharmacy, but the closest one is still too far away to get too easily?

Maybe you're at the doctor's office, but you aren't entirely sure about who's helping you since you're blind or visually impaired?

This is a reality for many in the Roosevelt neighborhood, an area that's often overlooked and underserved when it comes to medical care.

"A large part of health equity is access, and in this community and for our clients there is no access," said Steve Tepper, the Executive Director at the Arizona Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired. "There is no relationship with the care team and no ability to get critical care that's preventative and ongoing."

Tepper saw the need for critical health services in the area, not just for his clients at the Arizona Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired (ACBVI). It's why he approached Terros Health to help change that. What they came up with, they say, will help change lives.

"This is far and away the most meaningful thing I've ever worked on," he said. "I've worked on a lot of things that've helped a lot of people, but never so profoundly and so directly where you're able to make a difference."

They are working to open a new medical center near the corner of 32nd Street and East Roosevelt Street. The medical center hasn't been named yet, but will offer a variety of critical services needed for people in the area. These services include things like primary care, a pharmacy, mental health, substance use treatment, and more.

"This project is really a year-long project to bring health equity to the ACBVI clients as well as this community," said Chief Medical Officer at Terros Health, Dr. Vanna Campion.

Tepper and Campion said the doors will be open to anyone and everyone and no one will be turned away based on their ability to pay. Their goal is to help about 5,000 people within the first year of opening doors.

"There's a lot of people in need and once this is open it'll be a magnet," said Tepper.

"I'm very passionate about providing equitable healthcare to all populations," said Campion. "I'm just so excited to get the doors open and really be able to start fulfilling the vision we have for this place."

It's possible doors could open the last week of May.

