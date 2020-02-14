The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors named a new assessor on Friday, more than a month after Paul Petersen resigned amid his ongoing international adoption fraud case.

The board voted unanimously to appoint Eddie Cook during a special meeting.

Five candidates were interviewed for the position. The other candidates were Thomas Galvin, Jr., Rodney Glassman, Laurin Hendrix and Darren Rasmussen.

Cook also serves on the Town of Gilbert Council. He had served as the Vice Mayor and Councilmember.

Petersen resigned from his position on Jan. 7.

He resigned three months after he was charged in an international adoption fraud scheme involving women from the Marshall Islands.

Petersen has pleaded not guilty to dozens of charges both federally and in three states, including Arizona. The indictments were handed down in October.

The board had voted to suspend Petersen for 120 days in late October. Bill Wiley was named as a replacement in the interim.

An investigation released in early December found that there was no evidence that Petersen neglected his duties.

The county board decided differently.

Petersen received a $77,000-a-year salary from taxpayers as an elected official.

RELATED ARTICLES:

• Paul Petersen 'reluctantly' resigns as Maricopa County Assessor 3 months after adoption indictments

• 'You girls work for me:' Texts uncovered as Maricopa County upholds Paul Petersen's suspension

• All Marshallese birth mothers involved in illegal adoption scheme have given birth and left Arizona

• Paul Petersen's wife files for divorce amid adoption scandal

• Co-conspirator in Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen's alleged adoption scheme pleads guilty