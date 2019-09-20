It's extremely unfortunate, but the reality is - when women think about getting a mammogram, often the first word that comes to mind is trauma.

But now, thanks to advanced cutting-edge 3-D technology and breast focused expertise, a comfortable, pain-free mammogram is possible.

"I like most women over 40 should be getting mammograms every year," said Lisa Narvas, a 19-year breast cancer survivor.

In the past, she experienced painful mammograms.

"When I had breast cancer, I had lymph nodes removed near the site of the tumor... it was just so terrible," she said.

In fact, it kept her from getting regular checkups. "I didn't want to have to handle the pain," she said.

But when she found Solis Mammography in Chandler everything changed.

"It was remarkable... it was completely different because of the curve of the plate," Narvas said.

Solis Mammography offers SmartCurve comfort technology, the mammogram is shaped like a woman's breast. The curved paddle reduces discomfort in nine out of every 10 women who previously had uncomfortable mammograms.

"I was just amazed," she said. "As a matter of fact, after she was done I said is that it? Are you done?"

Dr. Eszter Wolf, breast radiologist at Solis Mammography, said it takes just a few minutes total.

"Instead of having two flat panels compressing the breasts, it's curved around the breasts," Wolf said.

Wolf called it a game-changer saying the curved paddle is much more comfortable and the feedback they've received has been good.

"We're excited that women can have this option now and not have the fear of the pain anymore, " Wolf said.

"My thought about this was why didn't somebody think of this sooner?" Narvas said.

The SmartCurve 3-D technology has been shown to increase early detection of breast cancer by 54%.

Breast cancer, caught at the earliest stages, has an almost 100% cure rate, which means early detection is key in saving more women's lives.