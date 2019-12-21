PHOENIX — The new 22-mile section of the Loop 202 is officially open this weekend. The freeway connects the east and west Valley with a route through Ahwatukee Foothills and Laveen.

ADOT crews removed barricades around 1 p.m. Saturday.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and other government officials held a ceremony Wednesday at the freeway, which was designated as the Congressman Ed Pastor Freeway, in honor of the late former congressman, who passed away in 2015.

Here are a few things you should look out for on the road: