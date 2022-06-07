A new hotel and residence is coming soon to downtown Phoenix

Fairmont Hotel & Resorts will open the Fairmont Phoenix in early 2025.

PHOENIX — Just a couple of blocks from the sports and entertainment district in downtown Phoenix will soon be the new home for a new Fairmont Hotel and Residence.

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, along with Thunderbird Legacy Development, recently announced plans for the development and management of a new building. The Fairmont Phoenix is scheduled to open in early 2025.

“We are thrilled to partner with Fairmont Hotels & Resorts to create a unique and iconic mixed-use development project that will set a new benchmark for luxury hospitality and residential living in downtown Phoenix” said Dwight Alexander, Managing Partner of Thunderbird Legacy Development.

The 25-story property will be located at the southern end of the Central Business District with proximity to the convention center, sports, entertainment and the emerging warehouse district. The building will feature 225 guestrooms, including 34 suits and 151 Fairmont branded residences.

Guests will also be able to enjoy a wide variety of food and beverages across four bars and restaurants, including a full-service restaurant, a lobby bar, a rooftop pool & specialty bar and a gourmet café. Along with the rooftop pool and terrace, guests will also have access to a flexible meeting space, spa and wellness center.

In the residence space, residents will have one-to-three bedroom and penthouses available. The penthouses will occupy floors 14 to 25. Amenities are expected to include a lounge, outdoor pool and hot tub, fitness center, dedicated parking and a private entrance.

They are also among the first branded-residential condominiums in the central Phoenix market.

“The downtown Phoenix community is a thriving hub filled with opportunities for new businesses,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. “I’m particularly excited about the influx of new jobs that Fairmont Phoenix will bring to the area. It’s a great way to add beauty and economic prosperity to the city.”

Prospective buyers can visit FairmontResidencesPhoenix.com for more information. Sales for available spaces are expected to begin later this year.

