PHOENIX — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from 2016 when the downtown Phoenix Fry's store was first announced.

The downtown Phoenix Fry's grocery store will open in late October, bringing a much-needed, full-service grocery store to the area.

Fry’s Food Stores announced Tuesday the downtown location at First and Jefferson streets will open October 23. The store will officially open its doors at 8 a.m.

The 67,000-square-foot grocery store will be located at CityScape's Block 23 at First and Jefferson streets. The new store will offer all the amenities found at a typical Fry's Food Store including online ordering and pick-up, a deli and bakery, sushi, and a pharmacy, according to a release.

The store will mark downtown Phoenix's, an area that has been lacking when it comes to places to shop for affordable and healthy grocery options, first full-service grocery store.

A rendering of the Fry's coming to downtown Phoenix.

J. Lauren PR

U.S. Department of Agriculture keeps track of areas like this that are low income and have low access when it comes to having the ability to buy groceries. According to the USDA, more than 23 million people across the country live in areas like that, which are considered "food deserts."

RELATED: Food desert inconveniences Phoenix residents

WATCH: Did the Safeway fire create a food desert?

A "food desert" comes down to access, whether that be transportation or poverty which, according to USDA, plays a "primary role in defining food deserts." They're areas where access to affordable, healthy food is limited or even non-existent because grocery stores are just too far away.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, about 33% of residents in the area where this new store is going do not own vehicles and are more than half a mile from a supermarket. The new location would be within walking distance for many of them.

MAP: Arizona food deserts, via Arizona Department of Health Services

Monica Garnes, the president of Fry’s Food Stores, said in a release that the new store would "alleviate a decades-long food desert" and provide healthy grocery options to those who work and live around downtown.

“This is a defining moment for the downtown community," Garnes said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Fry's grocery store to open in downtown Phoenix in October

Construction set to break ground on downtown Phoenix Fry's grocery store

Take a look at the new building that will house Fry's in downtown Phoenix

Fry's grocery store coming to downtown Phoenix