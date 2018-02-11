DNA evidence collected in 2012 during the murder investigation of a female jogger in Avondale led to the arrest of a former West View High School student six years later.

According to Avondale police, 24-year-old Francisco Lopez was arrested at his Avondale apartment on Thursday.

Lopez is accused of sexually assaulting and killing a woman who was out on her ”regular morning jog” along the south side of Indian School Road, police said.

The woman’s body was found lying over a short wall near 107th Avenue and Indian School Road on Dec. 16, 2012, wearing only a shirt and sports bra which had been pulled down exposing her breast. Police said evidence at the scene showed she had been dragged from the sidewalk and an apparent struggle had occurred.

Police said the murder occurred just a few feet north of West View High School.

Police said the woman suffered “extreme physical trauma,” an autopsy revealed she had multiple facial fractures, had aspirated blood into her lungs and had “massive” blood loss.

Saliva and semen of a suspect, later identified to be a male suspect, were collected from the murder scene and the woman’s body.

The case remained unsolved for six years until Lopez was required to submit DNA to law enforcement because of a prior conviction and being placed on probation. He submitted his DNA on Aug. 20, 2018, according to police.

On Tuesday, according to police, the Arizona Department of Public Safety found Lopez's DNA sample matched the DNA from the 2012 murder.

Police said a further investigation revealed Lopez had “multiple contacts” near the crime scene months prior and after the incident.

Lopez was a student at West View High School at the time of the murder and told investigators he had attended a house party the night before the murder and had “blacked out” from drinking alcohol.

Lopez said next thing he remembered was waking up next to a “partially nude female” in the area where the murder occurred.

Police said Lopez describe “specific details” of the crime scene that “only the murderer” would know. Court documents also indicated Lopez was an addict and "mentally disturbed."

Lopez told police when he got home he threw away his bloody clothes and did not report the incident. He said he would not deny what happened because “his DNA was located at the scene.”

Lopez was arrested and booked on charges of sexual assault and second-degree murder.