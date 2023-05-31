Nearly 2 years after Daniel Robinson went missing, police share update in case

Detectives continue to process his electronic devices including personal computers, a work computer and an I-pad.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — It's been nearly two years since Daniel Robinson was reported missing.

The geologist was last seen on June 23, 2021, leaving a job site near Sun Valley Parkway and Cactus Road in Buckeye. His Jeep Renegade was found nearly a month later rolled over in a ravine by a rancher, four miles from the site.

Robinson's missing person case is open and active, the Buckeye Police Department said Wednesday, releasing more details in the case.

Detectives were able to uncover location data in Robinson’s cell phone placing the phone at the crash site at approximately 10:05 a.m. the morning Daniel went missing, police said. Detectives continue to process his electronic devices including personal computers, a work computer and an I-pad.

Detectives have also followed leads from people who said they might have had contact with Robinson before he went missing but police said those tips have not led to anything.

Back in February, detectives searched a well after a report of human remains but found nothing.

David Robinson, Daniel's father, has been heavily involved in the search for his son by holding regular search parties and combing the desert for evidence.

The FBI has been briefed on the case twice, police said.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to the Buckeye police tip line at (623)349-6411.

