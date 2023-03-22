New body cam video released in police shooting at Tufesa bus station in Phoenix

The shooting happened on March 8, near the intersection of 27th Avenue and McDowell Road, at the Tufesa bus station.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department has released body camera video of an incident earlier this month in which an officer with the department shot a suspect at a bus station.

On March 8 the man, who was "acting erratically," was shot by the officer at the Tufesa bus station, near the intersection of 27th Avenue and McDowell Road, according to police.

Police were initially called out a business after reports of a man yelling and screaming.

In the video released on March 22, the man is seen attacking the officer before he was first tasered and then shot by the officer.

"The officer attempted to place the suspect in custody and the suspect forcefully turned around and kicked at the officer which caused the officer to lose control of this Taser. The suspect quickly got up and continued to violently attack the officer. The officer discharged his firearm, striking the suspect," police said when the shooting initially happened.

The man survived the shooting.

Police said the officer who shot the man has worked for the Phoenix Police Department for six years.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

