PHOENIX — Arizona State University will begin adding a new facility to its downtown campus on March 2.

The building's first three floors for "entrepreneurial space" to be used by the Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts and Entrepreneurship + Innovation. An additional 13 floors will be used for student housing of both graduate and undergraduate students.

RELATED: Fraternities and sororities have a new home at ASU

Additionally, when the building is completed, the Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts will transition its programs in popular music, fashion and design from its Tempe campus to the downtown campus. The goal of this, according to a press release from the university, will be to "leverage the established and emerging arts districts of Downtown Phoenix."

ASU Entrepreneurship + Innovation will be incorporating event, exhibition and coworking areas on the first floor as well to serve as ASU and local community spaces.

RELATED: ASU men's hoops team heads to LA as Pac-12 title race tightens

ASU and Capstone Development Partners, a developer of sustainable student housing, will be breaking ground for the new facility near the Lincoln Family Downtown YMCA on 1st Ave.