Neo-Nazi group plans weekend demonstration in Phoenix

PHOENIX — One of the country’s largest neo-Nazi groups is planning to protest on the streets of Phoenix this weekend, despite being denied a permit by the state of Arizona.

Group considered largest neo-Nazi organization

The Southern Poverty Law Center calls the organization a “neo-Nazi” group. The group calls itself the National Socialist Movement.

The Southern Poverty Law Center says they’re known for “provocative protests, anti-Jewish rhetoric, and racist views.”

According to the Anti-Defamation League, the group’s membership has been declining in recent years.

Permit denied for this weekend’s gathering

The group submitted a permit application to the State of Arizona to hold their gathering this weekend.

According to the application, the group planned for 75 people to be in attendance.

The permit request was denied by the state. A denial letter sent to the group said it was because the group did not have the required insurance.

However, the Arizona Department of Public Safety told 12 News in a statement they are preparing for the gathering, saying the group has not told DPS much about their plans.

“We will have an additional presence of troopers to ensure First Amendment rights can be peacefully expressed. Any form of violence will not be tolerated,” a DPS spokesperson said.

12 News contacted organization via phone and email. In an email response, the organization said: "Yes the National Socialist Movement will be in Phoenix on Saturday. We have other options even without the permit."

The organization added that reasons for the rally included, "immigration, gun control, Biden and the entire political system."

‘Our community needs to go forward’

“I think they’re trying to get some amplification,” Marty Haberer, president, and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix said.

Haberer said the group’s message is damaging not only to one sector of the community but the Arizona community as a whole.

“When somebody comes in and starts speaking hate talk about different groups and, you know, considers themselves a superior group, it’s a concern,” Haberer said.

Carlos Galindo-Elvira, the Director of Community Engagement and Partnerships for Chicanos Por La Causa said instead of fanning the flames of their message, to focus on building up the community.

“They’re marching to go backward, our community needs to go forward,” Galindo-Elvira said.

Haberer and Galindo-Elvira both encouraging people to not feed into the group’s message and their demonstrations.

“Let’s stay away from this spectacle that that only serves a purpose of gratifying individuals that want to promote hate,” Galindo-Elvira said.