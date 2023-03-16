'I can't imagine the pain': Neighbors react to devastating crash that killed 3 teenagers in Mesa

Neighbors react to a devastating crash that killed three teenagers in Mesa late Wednesday night.

PHOENIX — Denny Hunt walked along East Guadalupe Road in Mesa holding a white candle and prayer book. He walked past the broken glass, splintered wood, and a pair of sunglasses partially covered by pebbles on the ground. He placed the items he held by a large boulder and began to weep.

Mesa police said Wednesday evening, around 9:00 p.m., a blue mustang was driving along Guadalupe Road when police said the driver lost control.

"For some reason, as the driver switched lanes from one lane into the curb lane, the vehicle lost control, hit the curb and went up over the curb, struck a landscaping boulder, and that caused the vehicle to flip over," Mesa Detective Richard Encinas said. "As the vehicle flipped over, it spun around and impacted a light pole, killing three teenage girls inside.

Hunt, who lives close by, said a prayer, hoping it would bring healing. "It's tough. Loss is probably the most difficult thing in life," said Hunt.

"I heard the sirens, to be honest with you," he said. "It's horrible, and it could happen to anybody," he added.

During a press conference Thursday, Encinas described the crash as an unfortunate accident that led to a tragic loss of life.

"It really tore up a lot of our first responders," he said. "When we lose loved ones like this, it really hits home."

Inside the vehicle were four teenage girls who police said were friends. The girls aren't being identified right now, but authorities said there was a 16-year-old, two 17-year-olds and a 14-year-old.

When the crash happened, the girls were traveling with another group in a different car. Two girls died at the scene and two were taken to a hospital. One of the girls died at the hospital. The 14-year-old survived and is still in the hospital.

"We checked speeding as a factor; it was raining," he said. "We just want to make it clear we don't have a specific cause at this time."

Some neighbors nearby said they heard the crash, while others saw the commotion after law enforcement arrived.

Parents, though with young children, said their hearts broke even though they didn't know the families.

"One of our friends who heard the accident sounded like he heard the car hydroplaning before he heard the crash," said Sean. "It's really sad. I was just hoping everyone was okay. It's tough."

"My daughter is 17, and she just started driving," Hunt said. "My heart goes out to the parents. It could happen to anybody. I can't imagine the pain. You just want to hold the people you love."

