Need a drink? Here are some of the most festive Valley bars

With the holidays in full swing, we wanted to find the most festive bars in the entire Valley where you can rock your ugly sweater and dive in.

PHOENIX — During the holidays, 12 News has been hunting for the best decked-out houses that shine with holiday cheer, but some of the Valley's most vibrant bars are getting in on the seasonal swag and decor as well!

From winter wonderlands to wondering how long it takes to string all these strands up, our journey starts at Swizzle Inn in central Phoenix.

"Hours, it takes hours, several people hours. Many of our patrons help, and it's so much fun. It's a whole different place during the holidays," owner Beth Johnson said.

With their 25th anniversary coming up, they’re hoping to raise $25,000 for a local charity, Human Services Campus, by auctioning off two bikes. And even though they can't get longtime bartender Bob to wear a Santa hat, he makes a mean "naughty martini."

Then, hop on your Harley and head up the road to Arcadia and into the brightly lit biker bar Chopper Johns home to the "Spiced Rum Gingerbread Frosty."

We said our goodbyes and wound up at The Little Woody where you wouldn't know it from the outside that inside is a holiday haven. Several hours of setup, a larger-than-life Santa Claus, and that cabin feel you can't often get in town, makes for an awesome trifecta.

No holiday bar list is complete without Coach House. It’s one of the oldest bars in Old Town and mesmerizing many tourists since 1959.

"We were turning the corner, and we're like is that a bar? It looks like Christmas," a patron said.

