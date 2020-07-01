SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz — A woman in San Tan Valley is trying her best to reunite a necklace containing someone's son's ashes with its rightful owner.

The necklace was lost in the Fry's grocery store at the corner of Hunt Highway and Bella Vista Road and was placed in the lost and found, but no one has claimed it.

Kim Stewart, who works at the store, found the necklace in a black satchel as she was donating items from the lost and found.

"It had a really tight knot and then everything in it looks a little worn and I almost thought it was like some coins or something so I took it," Steward said. "I opened it up at home when I was by myself I pulled us out this necklace."

The necklace has a simple chain, a vial and two pendants. One of the pendants reads "Son" and the other, "I still need you close to me."

12 News

"Is this what I think it is? So I did open up the vial, and there are ashes in it," Stewart said. "I was like this is somebody's son."

The necklace and its contents overwhelmed Stewart.

"I just got all teary-eyed and I said a little prayer because I was like, you know, kind of shocked," Stewart said.

She immediately posted a picture of the necklace on Facebook in hopes of finding who the necklace belongs to. The post has been shared thousands of times.

"I'm actually praying that the mother, or the even the father, or family member, or friend, coworker, somebody sees this and please come forward soon because I really want to get it in their hands," Stewart said. "If I have to hang onto it for months, years, I will."