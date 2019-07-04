PHOENIX — Police K-9s from all over the west came to Scottsdale to show off in the 17th Annual K-9 Trials.

About 50 dogs and their handlers performed exercises ranging from callbacks to water attacks at Scottsdale Stadium.

The weekend event attracted crowds and vendors in addition to the officers.

Sunday's event started with a memorial for fallen K-9 officer Bane, who was killed in the line of duty last April.

“You couldn’t ask for a better partner. When it was time to work, he’d work and when he was off the job, he was one of the family, laid around the house, was great with the kids," his handler, Phoenix Police Officer Curtis Howard said.

In Arizona, most K-9s are Belgian Malinois. They usually receive about 500 hours of training before coming to live and work with their trainers.

The event included a special appearance by 8-year-old Colin Raskey, who was sworn in as an honorary K-9 officer with the Arizona Law Enforcement Canine Association, the non-profit that hosts the event.

Raskey was diagnosed with pediatric medulloblastoma in March of 2017.

"For a young man going through such a tough battle, he always has a smile on his face and is truly an inspiration to others," wrote the organization.