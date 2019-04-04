More than 1,900 SRP customers are without power Thursday morning in Mesa, according to the SRP outage map.

The number of customers increased to 1,941 from the previous 1,937 later in the morning.

The map shows the impacted area includes 80th Street to Mountain Road and Guadalupe Road to Pecos Road.

Electrical equipment being hit or damaged in the area caused the outage, according to the company. Mesa police said a vehicle collided with an electrical pole.

Basis Mesa says the outage has made the school "unable to operate today." School was canceled for the day and parents are being told to pick up students immediately.

The outage map showed the estimated time for power to be restored was 9:45 a.m. The map was later updated to say 5:45 p.m.