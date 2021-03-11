Lester Holt of 'NBC Nightly News' is anchoring from Phoenix Friday

NBC's Lester Holt will anchor from Phoenix on the last stop of his 'Across America' tour.

PHOENIX — NBC Nightly News featuring Lester Holt is coming to Phoenix on Friday night.

Holt's trip to the Valley will be his last stop on a five-day 'Across America' anchoring tour. Phoenix is following Austin, St. Louis, Washington D.C. and Nashville.

Additionally, 12 News Anchor Tram Mai will give a special report for NBC Nightly News about the changing face of Arizona.

You can watch the show on NBC at 5:30 p.m. or online at the NBC Nightly News' website.

Hope you catch my special report on the changing face of Arizona, featured this Friday on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt. Posted by Tram Mai on Wednesday, November 3, 2021

