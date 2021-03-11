Lester Holt of 'NBC Nightly News' is anchoring from Phoenix Friday

PHOENIX — NBC Nightly News featuring Lester Holt is coming to Phoenix on Friday night.
Holt's trip to the Valley will be his last stop on a five-day 'Across America' anchoring tour. Phoenix is following Austin, St. Louis, Washington D.C. and Nashville.
Additionally, 12 News Anchor Tram Mai will give a special report for NBC Nightly News about the changing face of Arizona.
You can watch the show on NBC at 5:30 p.m. or online at the NBC Nightly News' website.
