Natural gas leak catches fire in Scottsdale

The gas leak has been secured.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz — Firefighters worked to secure a natural gas leak that caught fire Monday afternoon.

A witness said they heard the leak and saw a large pillar of smoke at a conference room for the Andaz Scottsdale resort in the area of Scottsdale Road and Rose Lane.

Southwest Gas crews worked with firefighters to secure the leak. The fire was extinguished around 3:30 p.m.

Natural gas service to neighboring businesses and homes is restricted. There is no estimate on when gas service will return.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates when we learn more.