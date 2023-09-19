Are you ballot ready? Today is National Voter Registration Day

With presidential elections coming up next year, Maricopa County is encouraging everyone to get involved.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Election season is right around the corner, and today is National Voter Registration Day. So, now is the perfect time to make sure that you're ballot ready.

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer and his team shared a list of online resources that voters can use to ensure that their information is up to date.

To find your voter registration and personalized election information, visit maricopa.gov/elections/beballotready.

There, you can access your registration status, digital ID card, voting history and more.

If you aren't registered to vote, you can visit maricopa.gov/voter-registration to do so.

“Our team is proud to serve Maricopa County every day and assist our community with their voter registration needs,” said Recorder Stephen Richer. “We have worked hard over the last few years to clean up the voter rolls and help make sure registration information is accurate and up to date. In fact, our office’s active registered voter list decreased by 159,855 from the 2020 General Election to the 2022 General Election.”

Maricopa County is the fastest growing county in the nation, and famously was one of the deciding factors in the 2020 General Election. It's important that every resident make sure their voice is heard.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Arizona Politics

Get the latest Arizona political news on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."