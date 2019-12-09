PHOENIX — Today is National School Picture Day and 12 News wanted to join in on the fun!

People across the internet are sharing their vintage photos from their school days and it was a perfect way to showcase the beginnings of our incredible Team 12 members.

Here are some photos from the team when they were little kiddos and how they look today.

Mark Curtis

Caribe Devine

Tram Mai

Lindsey Riley

Colleen Sikora

Chierstin Susel

