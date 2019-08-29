A trial date has been tentatively set for a former nurse accused of raping and impregnating an incapacitated woman at a Hacienda Healthcare facility in Phoenix.

Nathan Sutherland appeared in court Wednesday but did not speak as Judge Stephen Hopkins tentatively set his trial to begin in February 2020.

Sutherland was indicted by a grand jury on charges of sexual assault and vulnerable adult abuse in January after a patient gave birth at a long-term care facility in late December.

Employees at the Phoenix facility have said they didn't know the woman was pregnant.

Sutherland has since pleaded not guilty to the charges. Investigators said DNA from the baby boy matched his DNA.

He was fired and gave up his nursing license after the arrest.

Sutherland is expected to appear in court next on Dec. 2 for a pretrial conference.

