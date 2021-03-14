NASCAR race day at Instacart 500 at Phoenix Raceway

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, capacity is limited to 20 percent. The race is sold out.

PHOENIX — It is race day at Phoenix Raceway, and fans are welcome.

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, capacity is limited to 20%. It is sold out. Additional precautions included limited campers, staggered entry times, temperature checks and a mask mandate.

“It’s really great for us to see the fans, see their smiling faces," said Julie Giese, Phoenix Raceway president. "They're happy to be here. We’re happy to have them. For us obviously providing that safe experience”

For fans like Larry and Jo-Ann Yana, days like these are about more than the race itself.

It's about community.

“This is what it’s all about," Larry said, "getting together with other people. Not just family. But people that have become as close to you as family.”

And these two have missed their family. Their tickets weren’t selected to attend the last race here. And it just so happened their favorite driver, Chase Elliott, captured the NASCAR Cup Series Championship. For those who find themselves in a similar position today, NASCAR set up a virtual race experience here.

“It has all of our partners from a display perspective," Giese said. "We have driver Q&As, video messages, really allow you to become a part of the race weekend.”