'My heart is broken in a million pieces': Widow of fallen MCSO lieutenant knows the pain of losing a loved one

Melissa Brackman lost her first husband in 2003 at the hands of a serial killer in South Carolina. On Wednesday, her second chance at love was taken in Scottsdale.

PHOENIX — Maricopa County Sheriff's Lieutenant Chad Brackman's widow Melissa has knows the heartbreak of losing a spouse all too well.

She lost her first husband Scott Ponder tragically at the hands of a serial killer in South Carolina in 2003. Then tragedy struck again when Chad was killed while on an off-duty traffic control shift in Scottsdale.

In a 2016 interview with People Magazine, she said she was finally able to heal the first time after authorities arrested 45-year-old Todd Kohlhepp for her then-husband's murder.

“We are all going to heal differently,” Melissa told the court after Kohlhepp was sentenced.

Melissa was given another chance at love after meeting Chad. The two married in 2015, eight years after Scott's death. Together they shared two children and two stepchildren.

To cope with the loss of Scott, Melissa created Surviving Life After Tragedy, a personal blog on Facebook.

In a Nov. 6 post, Melissa wrote a post in honor of the 18-year anniversary of Scott's death saying that she was "deliriously happy" during their marriage. She went on to say that she felt the same married to Chad.

"One day Scott would wrap his arms around Chad and thank him for taking over when he couldn’t,” she wrote.

Just days later, she wrote a new post. This time sharing the grief of losing Chad.

“My heart is broken in a million pieces. To do this once is tragic but to do this again is unimaginable. Keep all of us in your prayers. We will need them. I do feel the love. Thank you,” Melissa wrote.

On Friday, Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered flags to be at haft mass to honor Lt. Brackman. There will also be a car wash to raise money for the Brackman family at Cobblestone Auto Spa in Scottsdale from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

