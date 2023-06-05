3 kids, 1 adult hospitalized in serious crash in Glendale

Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash near 75th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, Glendale city officials said.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Four people, including three children, are in the hospitalized after a crash that shut down the intersection of 75th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, Glendale police said.

Information is limited at this time, and the extent of the children's injuries is unknown. However, authorities said that they were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

An adult woman was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Two adults who were involved in the crash reportedly refused transportation to the hospital.

Footage of the scene shows at least four vehicles involved in the crash, with one vehicle rolled over onto its side.

Authorities are working to learn what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story and details are subject to change as we learn more. Stay with 12News for more updates.

