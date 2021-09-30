Multiple teens transported to hospital after car crash in Phoenix

Four teens were transported to a hospital early Thursday morning after a car wreck in Phoenix.

On Thursday morning, firefighters arrived at the scene near 12th Street and Union Hills Drive for reports of a multiple-vehicle collision involving teens, the Phoenix Fire Department reported.

A silver sedan was heading northbound on 12th Street and attempted to turn right onto Union Hills Drive, according to Phoenix Fire. The driver turned wide causing a collision with a black sedan traveling westbound on Union Hills Drive, resulting in hitting a third vehicle traveling eastbound.

Four juvenile occupants of the silver sedan were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The conditions of the victims were not immediately known. We will update this story if more information becomes available.

